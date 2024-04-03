WASSCE registration for Free SHS students: Govt absolves fees for all … GES urges parents, guardians not to pay

Students under gov­ernment’s Free SHS programme would not pay for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration fees, according to the Director Gen­eral, Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah.

He said the GH¢465 has been absolved by the state under the programme and therefore urged parents and guardians not to pay any money.

This said this in a press briefing in Accra to clarify the confusion surrounding the reg­istration fees for the WASSCE following reports of uncertainty among parents regarding the payment of registration fees.

“This clarification aims to ease the concerns of parents and ensure that every student has equal access to education, regardless of their financial background,” he said.

Dr Nkansah also advised schools not to force Form Three students, currently on break, to return for WASSCE registration, “Recognising the importance of allowing students to enjoy their well-deserved break, GES assured that ample time would be provided for registration upon the reopening of schools on April 17.”

This decision he said would help minimise disruption to students’ holiday plans and facil­itate a smooth transition back to school when the time comes.

Dr Nkansah said GES was commitment to nurturing a conducive learning environment and safeguarding the welfare of both students and educators.

In another development, he commended teacher unions for calling off the strike and their commitment to constructive dialogue, emphasizing their dedication to prioritising the interests of both staff and students.

According to him, the deci­sion to end the strike has paved the way for crucial negotiations, aimed at addressing various con­cerns and improving educational outcomes.

“The resolution of the teacher unions’ strike signifies a positive step towards achieving these goals and underscores the importance of dialogue and collaboration in addressing challenges within the education sector,” he said.

In a recent development, the three teacher unions have decid­ed to call off their strike, which commenced on March 20, 2024, bringing relief to the education sector and stakeholders across Ghana.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG