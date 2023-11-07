Vodafone Ghana Foundation wins double at Ghana CSR Excellence Awards

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation has been rewarded for its excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility when it clinched two significant awards at the10th Ghana CSR Excellence Awards held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

The foundation won the CSR Award for Health for its Connect­ed Health Initiatives, additionally, the company was crowned the CSR Telecom of the Year for its comprehensive CSR approach in health and education.

Rita AgyeiwaaRockson, the Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Sustainability and Ex­ternal Communication, said, “We are incredibly honoured to re­ceive these awards, which affirm our unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility. These recognitions inspire us to continue our work in health and education, and we look forward to launching more impactful initiatives in the near future.”

The Ghana CSR Excellence Awards are organised by the Centre for CSR West Africa, a key advocate for corporate social responsibility in the region.

The awards serve as a plat­form to recognise and celebrate companies contributing signifi­cantly to sustainable development and social responsibility.

BY TIMES REPORTER