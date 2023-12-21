Vodafone Ghana Foundation commemorates International Day of Persons with Disabilities through STEM training

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, as part of its digital education initiative, organised an impactful (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) training at the New Horizon Special School in Cantonments, Accra.

Commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023, the programme trained 63 students in a comprehensive curriculum spanning Robotics, STEM science, and creative arts.

This initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to fostering equal opportunities and diversity in the STEM landscape, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity.

Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s digital learning initiatives, a key aspect of the Foundation’s holistic “Connected Learning” programmes, aims to bridge the digital gap by providing robust STEM education to students nationwide.

Speaking at the training, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Sustainability and External Communication, emphasised Vodafone Ghana’s commitment to STEM and inclusivity.

She said, “At Vodafone Ghana, our commitment to STEM goes beyond education, it is about empowerment and leaving no one behind. We remain committed to creating a diverse and inclusive STEM landscape, nurturing young minds, and ensuring equal opportunities for all.”

Beyond the training, the Foundation added a touch of joy and warmth to the students’ experience.

After the enriching training sessions, they were treated to a delightful Christmas soirée, adding an extra layer of joy to the educational journey of these special learners, and creating lasting memories beyond the classroom.

Priscilla Amponsah Agyekum, Administrator of the New Horizon School, commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for such an initiative.

“Collaborating with the Vodafone Ghana Foundation for this STEM training aligns perfectly with our mission at New Horizon. It is not just about education, it is about igniting passion and ensuring every student, regardless of ability, has the chance to shine in the world of STEM,” she said.

