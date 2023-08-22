Vodafone Cash, Remitly Inc. seal partnership deal

Vodafone Cash has announced a strategic partnership with Remitly Inc., a Seattle-based interna­tional money transfer company recognised on the Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Compa­nies’ list.

This collaboration will bring significant improvements to the remittance process for Vodafone Cash subscribers, providing a more convenient, secure, and efficient way for beneficiaries in Ghana to receive funds from abroad directly to their Vodafone Cash wallets.

Ghana ranks as the sec­ond-highest receiving country of remittances in Africa, with inflows worth $4.8 billion in 2022. The exponential growth of mobile money platforms like Vodafone Cash has contributed to this boom in remittance flows.

By partnering with Remitly, Vodafone Cash aims to increase its share of the remittance busi­ness and strengthen its position in the market, while affording customers convenience and security in receiving money from abroad.

The Remitly International Money Transfer service allows customers to receive remittances from over 135 countries directly to their Vodafone Cash wallets, bypassing the need for additional steps such as visiting a bank or currency exchange.

This streamlined process of­fers increased convenience, safety and speed for customers access­ing their funds.

“Through our partnership with Remitly, we are further enhancing our Vodafone Cash services and offering a seamless remittance experience to our valued customers,” Philip Fofie Amoateng, Vodafone Cash Direc­tor, said.

“Our goal is to simplify the process and make it safer and more efficient for our subscribers to receive international money transfers. We are privileged to partner with Remitly, with signif­icant support from FBN Bank, to make this happen for our customers,” he said.

The collaboration between Vodafone Ghana and Remitly is set to reshape the remittance landscape in the country, provid­ing Vodafone Cash subscribers with an accessible and efficient solution to receiving funds from abroad.

