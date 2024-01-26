UBA wins international awards

United Bank for Afri­ca (UBA) Plc, Africa’s Global Bank, has won several prestigious international awards in view of the bank’s continuous contributions to the economic development of Africa.

The recognition of the bank’s outstanding perfor­mance reaffirms its status as a leading player in the financial industry.

A statement issued by the bank and copied to the Ghanaian Times said UBA emerged Global Finance’s Best SME Bank for 2023 in Nigeria, Ghana, and Mozambique, the 2023 FMDQ Gold Awards in three key categories of Money Market Liquidity Provider; FX Market Liquidity Provider and

Dealing Member of the Year, and the Global Finance’s Safest Bank in Senegal 2023.

Also, it said UBA Ghana clinched the World Business Out­look Awards for 2023 as the Best

Banking Services Provider Ghana 2023; Leading Financial Services Institutions Ghana 2023 and the Banking CEO of the Year Ghana 2023 which was won by Mr Chris Ofikulu, the then CEO of UBA Ghana.

The statement said the bank won the Bank of the Year Africa 2023 at The Bankers Awards 2023 in UBA’s subsidiaries in eight countries, including: Cameroon, Chad, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania.

Responding to the FMDQ Group Awards, the Group Chair­man, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, said “this recognition is a testament to UBA’s impressive capital strength and capacity to provide liquidity to African financial markets even in the face of harsh economic realities, our market knowledge, dedication to customer services and the trust of our clients.”

UBA’s Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, who received the awards on behalf of the bank, said the recog­nitions came as a reassurance that the bank was on track in its goal at consolidating its leadership position in Africa, as it continues to create superior value for its stakeholders.

“UBA is honoured to be named the Bank of the Year in these eight countries and to receive the overall Award for Africa. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spir­it of the entire UBA team. We remain committed to delivering top-notch banking services that positively impact the lives of our customers across the continent,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER