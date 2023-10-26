UBA Ghana gets new Chief Risk Officer

UBA Ghana Ltd has appointed Mr Kenneth Owusu Asante Ampon­sah as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank.

He brings with him a wealth of experience in Risk Manage­ment and Management Informa­tion Systems (MIS) with expertise in Credit, Enterprise, and Quanti­tative Risk Management.

MrAmponsah holds a Bache­lor of Arts degree in Economics from Cape Coast University, Ghana, and a Master of Science in Management Information Systems from Coventry Univer­sity, UK.

He is also a certified profes­sional in Quantitative Risk Man­agement (CQRM) and Interna­tional Certificate in Banking Risk and Regulations (ICBRR).

He began his banking career in 2009 at Access Bank Ghana as a Credit Officer and was instru­mental in setting up the Credit Operations Unit in 2011.

He later joined First Atlantic Bank Ghana Limited (FABL) to head the Credit Administration & Portfolio Management Depart­ment, and in 2017 assumed the role of Head of Credit Risk Management at FBN Bank where he coordinated the adoption and implementation of the Environ­mental, Social, and Governance

Management (ESGM) frame­work/system.

Mr Chris Ofikulu, the Bank’s Regional CEO for West Africa, expressed satisfaction at MrAm­ponsah’s appointment.

He stated, “We are pleased that Kenneth is joining the bank at this time, where his exper­tise as a skilled Risk Manager is required to strengthen our Risk structures. I am confident that with this appointment, the bank would continue to improve and uphold our commitment to ex­cellence in risk management and governance.”

UBA Ghana welcomes Mr Kenneth Amponsah to the bank and looks forward to his im­mense contributions to the Risk Management functions.

