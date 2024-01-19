Turmoil in TEWU of TUC …as two groups break away

The leadership of Teachers and Ed­ucational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of TUC-Ghana, says it is the sole union with the collective agreement and bargaining certificate to negotiate with the government on behalf of junior staff, some senior staff, and senior members of public and technical universities in the country.

This follows a break away of two groups namely: Tertiary Edu­cation Workers’ Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), and Technical Universities Workers Association of Ghana (TUWAG) formally executive members of TEWU of TUC-Ghana.

Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye (middle) with other Executive members join hands to sing the patriotic song after the media briefing Photo: Godwin Ofosu-Acheampong

The two new groups have suc­cessfully merged and resolved to form a robust alliance dedicated to advocating for improved condi­tions for their members across the public and technical universities in Ghana.

The break away groups say they were fed up with the lackadaisical and irresponsible attitude of the national leadership of TEWU of TUC-Ghana, hence their merger to address their grievances.

But the national leadership of TEWU of TUC-Ghana, at a press conference in Accra yesterday, said the break away groups did not possess any bargaining certificates or collective agreements they can use to advance the interests of the non-teaching staff at the tradition­al and technical universities.

“Our checks at the relevant agencies, including the Labour Department, indicate, that none of the two break away groups possesses bargaining certificates or collective agreements. This raises the question of the basis upon which the supposedly merged group plan to negotiate on behalf of junior staff, some senior staff, and senior members at public and technical universities,” the General Secretary of TEWU of TUC- Ghana, Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye said.

He said TEWU of TUC-Gha­na, was the sole union with the mandate to negotiate and engage government on the welfare and conditions of service for the junior staff, some senior staff and senior members in both the public and the technical universities since their establishment.

He said TEWU of TUC-Gha­na, was the union recognised in various university statutes and, therefore, has the rightful repre­sentation of junior staff, some senior staff, and senior members in the University Councils.

“The majority of junior staff across university communities remain loyal members of the TEWU of TUC-Ghana. It should, therefore, be noted that TEWU of TUC-Ghana is in court as part of the due process to get the lead­ership of the break away groups, to account for their stewardship during their tenure as local execu­tives of TEWU of TUC-Ghana.

It’s important to note that only a minority of junior staff in public and technical universities belong to these break away groups. So it is inaccurate for these groups to claim representation of the junior staff in the university communi­ties,” Mr Korankye added.

He therefore, called on all TEWU of TUC-Ghana members in all the public and technical universities to remain calm as they collaborate with TEWU of TUC-Ghana national leadership to work towards concluding a har­monised conditions of service for the junior staff, senior staff, and senior members in both the public and the technical universities in Ghana.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR