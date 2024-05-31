Fidelity Bank empowers over 400 exporters, farmers – MD

Fidelity Bank says over 400 exporters and farmers have benefitted from its Export Club initiative.

The announcement was made by Julian Opuni, Managing Di­rector, at the launch of the 2024 Ghana Horticulture Expo hosted by the Federation of Associations of Ghana Exporters (FAGE) in Accra.

Themed ‘Celebrating Ghana’s Horticulture Diversity, Produce Quality, Export More,’ the Expo unveiled a wealth of trade oppor­tunities and economic benefits for Ghanaian and international farmers and buyers. It also served as a unique platform where agri­culture, technology, finance, youth employment, and innovation converge.

Mr Julian Opuni highlighted the strategic partnership formed with FAGE in 2023, leading to the creation of the Export Club, adding that, “This initiative specifically targets Ghanaian enterprises in both agricultural and non-tradition­al export sectors, aiming to enhance their export trade capabilities.”

“Over 400 exporters and farm­ers have already benefited from the services offered through the Export Club. These services include a comprehensive export value prop­osition, educational seminars on sustainable practices, and partici­pation in international trade fairs. This empowers them with valuable insights into global trends, innova­tions, and best practices in the fruit and vegetable markets.”

Mr Opuni emphasised the cru­cial role of the horticulture sector in Ghana’s economy, contributing significantly to agricultural growth, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.

He noted the sector’s diversi­fication, driven by the high quality and international standards of its products.

“To sustain the momentum and successes in the horticultural sector, initiatives like this Expo are vital,” Mr Opuni stated.

“Fidelity Bank views this event as an opportunity to continue our leadership role in supporting the sector. The Expo aligns with our Export Club’s objectives, providing a practical platform to advance our initiatives,” he added.

The Expo also tackles critical challenges within the horticultural sector. “This event will not only raise awareness of Ghanaian horti­cultural products but also enhance our country’s foreign exchange earnings and create job opportu­nities for our youth,” Mr Opuni stated.

The launch event was support­ed by USAID’s Feed the Future programme, GIZ, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricul­tural Lending (GIRSAL).

BY KINGSLEY ASARE