Spanish power deal with separatists sparks anger

Spain’s Socialist acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has agreed a controversial amnesty deal with a Catalan separatist party, bringing him closer to four more years in office.

He was immediately condemned by conservative opponents for dragging Spain towards “humiliation”.

Although the conservative Popular Party won July elections, they were un­able to form a majority.

The amnesty deal would give the So­cialists the numbers they need.

However, right-wing protesters have taken to the streets in Madrid and other cities in recent days, angered by the pros­pect of a law granting amnesty to hun­dreds of Catalan politicians and activists “directly or indirectly” related to a failed bid to secede from Spain in 2017.

Popular Party (PP) figures have ac­cused the acting prime minister of writ­ing a “blank cheque for the independence movement”. Madrid Mayor, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said the Socialists were “selling a nation with centuries of history” with an attack on Spain’s rule of law.

In an indication of the febrile atmo­sphere surrounding the deal, a former leader of the PP in Catalonia and found­er of far-right Vox was shot in the head and wounded on a street in Madrid.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, had earlier condemned the “infamous pact”, warn­ing that it would make Spain a “totalitari­an tyranny”. His attacker was said to have fled the scene on a motorbike.

Mr Vidal-Quadras was said to be in a stable condition.

Before Thursday’s agreement, Pedro Sánchez had already sealed a deal with one pro-independence party. The Catalan Republican Left (ERC) is in power in Spain’s north-eastern region.

His negotiators then clinched an agree­ment with the more radical Together for Catalonia (jxcat). It is led by Carles Puigdemont, who led the breakaway independence vote but fled to Brussels to avoid being sent to jail.

ERC and the more radical jxcat hold seven seats each in the 350-seat parlia­ment. —BBC