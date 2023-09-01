RTIC collaborates with stakeholders to increase public awareness 

The Right to Information Commission (RTIC) yesterday launched its month-long celebration to increase awareness on the RTI law.

The RTI Act 2019 (989) was passed by Parliament and assented to by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 21, 2019.

It guarantees the general public’s access to information from public institutions and relevant private bodies to promote a culture of accountability and transparency.

Announcing the celebration at a press briefing in Accra, the Deputy Chairperson of the RTIC, Mrs ElizabetAsare, said public awareness on the RTI law was necessary and called on the media to support her outfit in that regard.

Touching on the objectives of the RTIC month 2023, she mentioned that it was to sustain awareness creation that the Commission had embarked upon, and improve the deliberative platforms provided for the implementation of the law to be the best practice, that had helped some pioneers of the RTI law to be successful in their jurisdiction.

She further indicated that her outfit would use the opportunity to interact and engage with its stakeholders, adding that the Commission was focused on promoting and sustaining awareness within the country, and collaborate with other state institutions to educate the public.

This, she said was very necessary because collaboration with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media fraternity strengthened access to information and facilitated meaningful public participation in decision making processes.

In his submission, chairperson for the RTIC, Justice K.A Ofori-Atta (retired), stated that the right of access to information was a fundamental human right enshrined in Article 21 (1) (F) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Explaining, he indicated that the Commission was established to promote, monitor, protect and enforce the right to information that was granted an individual under paragraph (f) of clause (1) of article 21 of the 1992 constitution.

He said “Access to information means that everyone has the right to seek, receive and impart information. This right is an integral part of freedom of expression.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is “The importance of the online space for access to information.”

BY RAISSA SAMBOU