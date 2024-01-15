‘Quick Credit disburses GH¢1.7 billion to support businesses’

Quick Credit and Invest­ment Micro Limited, a leading microcredit firm in the country, has reiterated its commitment to continue to serve its customers better this year for them to achieve their business goals.

Quick Credit and Investment Micro Limited last year disbursed a sum of GH¢1.7 billion to its customers, compared to GH¢980 million in the previous year.

• Mr Quaye addressing the staff

The Founder and Board Chairman of Quick Credit and Investment Micro Limited, Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who stated this during the company’s end-of-year durbar last week, said the company existed because of its customers, and Quick Credit would improve on its services to customers and help them over­come their business challenges, particularly on finance.

The programme was on the theme ‘Our Year of Innovation and Reforms’.

Mr Quaye said the compa­ny’s loan portfolio grew from GH¢332.7 million in 2022 to an impressive GH¢755.1 million in 2023.

“Our focus remains a lending institution with a strong customer relation to enhance sustainability and impactful mutual growth,” he reiterated.

Mr Quaye said the company was resolved to advance its tech­nology so as to improve on service delivery and provide seamless and effective communication in its op­erations in line with the country’s drive towards digitisation.

“We have also resolved to continue our journey of enhanc­ing technology in our business to improve our service delivery and make us more effective and efficient in our operations and ulti­mately reduce our cost of doing business,” the Board Chairman further noted.

Mr Quaye said the manage­ment of Quick Credit had decided that the company would no longer undertake house-to-house recovery of loans from defaulting customers.

That decision not to undertake house-to-house recovery of loans from customers followed feedback from stakeholders.

“Over the past year we re­ceived numerous feedback from our customers, the general public and our regulator on our activities on the field. These feedback are a reflection of the experiences and expectations of the people we serve. I am excited to announce that we have taken a decision to dissolve the house-to-house recov­ery department of the company and shall no longer be visiting clients for recovery ever again. Instead, we would employ alter­native and more suitable means to recover our non-performing loans,” he said.

Touching on the 15th anniversary celebration, Mr Quaye said the company would provide platforms not only to commemorate Quick Credit’s past achievements, but also to motivate and create a foundation for a more promising future.

He lauded the employees of Quick Credit for their remark­able commitment and dedica­tion, adding that employees were a linchpin for success in every organisation.

Mr Quaye further urged the staff of the company to continue with the hard work as the company “strives to attain greater heights”.

Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit Limited was incor­porated on 9th December 2011 and waslicensed by the Bank of Ghana to operate as a Lending Institution under the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Act.

BY TIMES REPORTER