Prof. Douglas Boateng-chaired institutions shine at CEO Awards and CIMG

Two institutions under the leadership of Profes­sor Douglas Boateng, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and Labadi Beach Hotel, celebrated significant wins at the second edition of the Ghana CEO Vision & Awards ceremony, CIMG Awards and HR Focus Awards 2023.

Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, CEO of MIIF, proudly received the prestigious ‘CEO of the Year’ award in the minerals category, while David Attu Eduaful, the Man­aging Director of Labadi Beach Hotel, was honoured with the ‘Ex­cellence in Leadership’ accolade at

the Ghana CEO Vision & Awards for skillfully navigating the hospital­ity giant beyond the challenges of the pandemic.

Labadi Beach Hotel had earlier won the Best HR Management in Hospitality at the HR Focus Awards 2023 and also recently won the CIMG Hospitality Facility of the Year.

Prof. Boateng, speaking about the awards, stressed the importance of good corporate governance.

He believed that winning these awards was proof that following ethical and responsible business practices could lead to remarkable success.

“These awards are a testament to the power of proper corporate governance and the remarkable outcomes it can achieve,” he said.

Prof. Boateng added that when he was given the mandate, the Min­ister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, reminded him that MIIF, especially, was a Ghanaian and a generational project and not a political party project.

To this end, he explained that there was going to be minimal interference and they have lived up to their promise.

He also lauded Social Securi­ty and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and its Director General, Dr John Ofori Tenkorang, and board chair, Elizabeth Ohene, for empowering the board of Labadi Beach Hotel to function with mini­mal interference.

BY TIMES REPORTER