President appoints John Kwaning Mbroh as NPRA CEO

The President, Nana Addo-DankwaAkufo-Addo, has appointed Mr John Kwaning Mbroh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).
Mr Mbroh, whose appointment takes effect from 1st February 2024, replaces Mr Hayford Atta Krufi, who proceeds on retirement after holding the position since 2017.
A statement issued by the NPRA and signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Nana Sifa Twum, said Mr Mbroh, a management member of the NPRA and currently the Director of Standards and Compliance at the Authority for the past six years, had taken charge of the core mandate under Section 7 of Act 766 of 2008 and had significantly enhanced the Authority’s regulation of the 3-tier pension schemes, schemes’ trustees, and service providers.
It said Mr Mbroh was well versed in pension systems and administration, and has been the Coordinator of the Authority’s Risk-Based Supervision System (RBSS) deployment which seeks to strategically move the Authority from a compliance-based to a risk-based approach, with the development of the underlying business processes manual, the RBSS framework manual, and the completion of a transitional RBS model.
“Mr Mbroh takes over as the CEO of the NPRA with extensive experience, having benefitted from several specialised training sessions in the areas of Risk-Based Supervision of pension funds, design of pension systems, managing pensions in developing economies, alternative investments, responsible investing, Financial Technology and pension inclusion, social protection systems, retirement planning, leadership, corporate governance, among others,” it said.
The statement said until 2018 when he joined the NPRA, he worked as a Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer, Head of the Department of Accountancy Studies and Director of the Business Advisory Directorate of the Cape Coast Technical University between January 2006 and December 2017.
