President appoints John Kwaning Mbroh as NPRA CEO

The President, Nana Ad­do-DankwaAkufo-Ad­do, has appointed Mr John Kwaning Mbroh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Pensions Regu­latory Authority (NPRA).

Mr Mbroh, whose appoint­ment takes effect from 1st Feb­ruary 2024, replaces Mr Hay­ford Atta Krufi, who proceeds on retirement after holding the position since 2017.

A statement issued by the NPRA and signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Nana Sifa Twum, said Mr Mbroh, a man­agement member of the NPRA and currently the Director of Standards and Compliance at the Authority for the past six years, had taken charge of the core mandate under Section 7 of Act 766 of 2008 and had significantly enhanced the Authority’s regula­tion of the 3-tier pension schemes, schemes’ trustees, and service providers.

It said Mr Mbroh was well versed in pension systems and administration, and has been the Coordinator of the Authority’s Risk-Based Supervision System (RBSS) deployment which seeks to strategically move the Author­ity from a compliance-based to a risk-based approach, with the development of the underlying business processes manual, the RBSS framework manual, and the completion of a transitional RBS model.

“Mr Mbroh takes over as the CEO of the NPRA with extensive experience, having benefitted from several specialised training sessions in the areas of Risk-Based Super­vision of pension funds, design of pension systems, managing pensions in developing economies, alternative investments, responsi­ble investing, Financial Technol­ogy and pension inclusion, social protection systems, retirement planning, leadership, corporate governance, among others,” it said.

The statement said until 2018 when he joined the NPRA, he worked as a Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Se­nior Lecturer, Head of the Depart­ment of Accountancy Studies and Director of the Business Advisory Directorate of the Cape Coast Technical University between Janu­ary 2006 and December 2017.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE