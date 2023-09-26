Pernod Ricard Ghana reiterates commitment to environmental sustainability

Pernod Ricard Ghana has partnered with ‘Let’s Do It Ghana,’ an international movement dedicated to addressing environmental and social issues, in a clean-up exercise at Laboma Beach Resort in Accra, marking their commitment to World Cleanup Day.

The partnership between Pernod Ricard Ghana and ‘Let’s Do It Ghana’ is driven by Pernod Ricard’s commitment to advocate better resource management and to inspire informed choices in design, production, and consumption.

The exercise brought about 700 volunteers to Laboma Beach from various organisations to collect tonnes of waste from the environment.

Commenting on the exercise, Sustainability and Responsibility Manager for Pernod Ricard Ghana, Eunice Osei-Tutu, said her company was very excited to once again join the World Cleanup Day exercise, which was consistent with the circular making pillar of Pernod Ricard’s sustainability and responsibility roadmap.

“At Pernod Ricard, we always look for opportunities to advance sustainable actions that preserve the environment. Our operations have been laced with processes that optimise and help preserve natural resources in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production – and 14 – Life Below Water,” she said.

Madam Osei-Tutu further elaborated that the collaboration with ‘Let’s Do It Ghana’ was in line with the company’s ongoing efforts to remove single-bottle cartons from many brands across its portfolio.

“At Pernod Ricard, we recognise the finite nature of our world’s resources, which are under increasing pressure,” stated Madam Osei-Tutu.

She added, “We minimise waste throughout our processes, from concept to distribution. In alignment with this vision, we are embarking on an ‘unboxing’ initiative to reduce the environmental footprint of some of our products by minimising waste.”

For his part, Communications Director for ‘Let’s Do It Ghana’, Mr Lambert Donkor, emphasised the global significance of World Cleanup Day in addressing the worldwide waste crisis and promoting a sustainable future.

“World Cleanup Day is the largest one-day civic action against waste, aiming to raise awareness of the global mismanaged waste crisis and its impact on the environment. Since 2018, World Cleanup Days have been organised, engaging 70 million volunteers from 197 countries during the last five years,” he said.

