Amnesty International has called for the Zimbabwean authorities to drop charges against university students who have been protesting against a steep hike in tuition fees.

Fourteen students were arrested on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct.

They were released after paying a fine or bail.

Five others were arrested on Wednesday.

Students at the University of Zimbabwe are facing an up to 10-fold increase in fees.

Amnesty said it was a travesty of justice that people were having to spend time in detention and courtrooms for simply asking for affordable education.

—BBC