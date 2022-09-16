Outrage as Zimbabwe arrests students
protesting high fees
Amnesty International has called for the Zimbabwean authorities to drop charges against university students who have been protesting against a steep hike in tuition fees.
Fourteen students were arrested on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct.
They were released after paying a fine or bail.
Five others were arrested on Wednesday.
Students at the University of Zimbabwe are facing an up to 10-fold increase in fees.
Amnesty said it was a travesty of justice that people were having to spend time in detention and courtrooms for simply asking for affordable education.
—BBC