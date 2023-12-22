NPP opens nominations for parliamentary primaries for constituencies with incumbent MPs

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for its parliamentary primaries, specifically for constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs).

The decision was reached during the NPP’s National Executive Committee and National Council meeting on December 6 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

A statement from the party issued to announce modalities for the elections said nominations were open until Monday, December 25, with the parliamentary primaries scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The party’s leadership assured of its commitment to organising free, fair, and transparent elections.

“The leadership of the party reiterates its commitment to free, fair, and transparent parliamentary primaries and counts on the support of all stakeholders,” it concluded.

