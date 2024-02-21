No changes to our leadership …Majority caucus dismisses claim

The Majority caucus has dismissed rumours that a change has been effected in its leadership in Parliament.

The caucus said it has not contemplated making any changes to its front bench and that reports suggesting a change had been effected should be treated with the contempt it deserved.

Rumours were rife on Monday that the governing New Patriotic Party had effected changes to its leadership in the legislature as it prepares to prosecute the 2024 electioneering campaign.

Per the rumours, the Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, was to be replaced by his deputy and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank An­noh-Dompreh, was penciled, according to the rumour, to depu­tise as caucus leader, and Habib Iddrisu, current Second Deputy Whip and MP for Tolon, to be elevated as Chief Whip, Asokwa MP, Patricia Appiagyei, and Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra, were said to be cho­sen to be first and deputy whips respectively.

But the First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu, told parliamentary re­porters in Accra yesterday that the reports were false.

“We are here to inform you and through you to the world that the publication that is going round is not true. The majority caucus has not made any changes to its leadership and the caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership. Ignore the publi­cation,” he stated.

The outgoing Bekwai MP said in line with the Standing Orders of the House, it is for the caucus to select its leadership and not the duty of the party to impose a leadership on them.

“The NPP constitution regulates NPP. Parliament of Ghana has adopted Standing Orders which places the selection and change in leadership in the hands of the caucus and not anybody outside parliament.”

He said the caucus has confi­dence in the Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu leadership and resolved to maintain it going forward.

“We want to assure you that we have confidence in the leadership as it is and the status quo shall re­main so. They have led us effective­ly and efficiently.”

He said the caucus was making its internal arrangement to find a replacement for its first Deputy Whip and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who has been nominated as Min­ister designate for Sanitation and Water Resources.

“I want to insist that the lead­ership of the majority caucus has not changed, we have not contem­plated any change and we have no intention to effect any change in the leadership of the majority caucus,” he stressed.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI