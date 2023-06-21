Mbappe breaks France goalscoring record

Paris Saint-Germain and France attacker, Kylian Mbappe, wrote another chapter of history with his win­ner in Les Bleus’ 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying Group B success over Greece at the Stade de France.

Didier Deschamps’s side – who had already overcome Gibraltar, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in the section – made it four victories from four games in front of their own fans thanks to Mbappe’s 55th-minute penalty.

The 24-year-old had been denied several penalty shoots in the first half before the referee of the match, Mateu Lahoz, finally pointed to the spot early in the second half, as Dinos Mavropanos caught Antoine Griezmann in the head with a high boot.

Mbappe’s first penalty was kept out by Odysseas Vlacho­dimos, but he was awarded a retake due to encroachment from Greece, and he made no mistake with his second attempt.

In doing so, Mbappe became the highest-scoring Frenchman for club and country in a single season with 54 goals, surpassing Just Fontaine’s total of 53 from 1957-58.

The attacker notched a whop­ping 41 strikes in PSG colours during the 2022-23 campaign in addition to 13 for France, eight of which came during his Gold­en Boot-winning 2022 World Cup campaign.

Greece ended the game with 10 men as Stuttgart centre-back, Mavropanos, saw red for a second bookable offence, but France were forced to settle for the one-goal win, which leaves them six points clear of Gus Poyet’s side at the top of the section. — Reuters