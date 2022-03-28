Kyiv eases curfew as strikes continue

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday announced a slight easing of the curfew in the Ukrainian capital.

In a post on his Facebook account, Klitschko said: “Friends! Important information! Curfew is changing in Kyiv and the region.

“As of today, March 28, the curfew will begin an hour later and end an hour earlier. And will last from 21:00 (9:00 pm local) to 6:00 am.”

Local authorities previously announced schooling in the capital would resume in an online format Monday. Klitschko also canceled a plan for an extended curfew over the weekend.

Some background: Ukraine’s military intelligence head said Russian President Vladimir Putin could be looking to carve Ukraine in two – like North and South Korea. Russia’s operations around Kyiv had failed and it was now impossible for the Russian army to overthrow the Ukrainian government, he said.

Strikes continue: A loud explosion followed by sirens were heard in Kyiv early Monday, according to CNN teams on the ground.

Source: CNN