Kasapreko Company takes expansion drive to Kenya
Kasapreko Company Limited, leading manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Ghana, has expanded its presence to Kenya.
The expansion of the company, which currently generates annual revenue exceeding $35 million, was facilitated by Canary International Trading Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Canary Group of Companies specialising in food and beverage distribution.
Speaking during the launch at the Ghana High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya, Mr Patrick Masope-Crabbe, Founder of Canary Group of Companies, said that the firm would focus on a business-to-business model in order to ensure that the Kasapreko’s products spread rapidly into the market to reach consumers.
The goal, he said, was to
collaborate with a wide range of alcohol distributors and establishments.
Canary International currently operates in West Africa, East Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.
Mr Francis Holly Adzah, International Business Development Director, Kasapreko Company Limited, encouraged Kenyans and the East African community to embrace Ghanaian heritage by experiencing the diverse array of beverages offered by the company.
He said Kasapreko had leveraged research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology with local and traditional recipes in the production process.
“Kasapreko stands as a beacon of quality, innovation, and heritage, boasting of a state-of-the-art production facility, global export reach, and an iconic flagship product, Alomo Bitters,” he added.
Moved by the increasing demand for quality alcoholic
products, Ghanaian businessman Kwabena Adjei, founded Kasapreko Company Ltd in 1989, with the niche of producing herbal-based alcoholic products sourced locally.
The company that started in a small garage of Dr Kwabena Adjei has developed into a state-of-the-art production facility with over 100 sku’s and exporting to 16 countries globally under various brands in the bitters, whisky, gin, liqueur, brandy, carbonated soft drinks and wine categories.
The launch was witnessed by Mr Damptey Bediako Asare – Ghana’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Association of Ghana Industries, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Revenue Authority and The AfCFTA secretariat.
BY TIMES REPORTER