Journalists schooled on crime reporting

Journalists in the Upper East Region have attended a one-day training on crime reporting, to ensure accurate and responsive reportage at crime scenes and during the 2020 election.

The event, which was organised by the Ghana Police Service, was aimed at preparing journalists for effective crime scene reportage.

Superintendent Sampson Agbeko, Regional Crime Officer, who took participants through the dos and don’ts of crime scene management, said mistakes made by reporters at crime scenes, affected police investigations.

He urged journalists and the police to collaborate efforts to create a peaceful environment for the elections.

Supt Agbeko said the police had mapped out likely hot spots a head of the elections, and asked journalists to apply skills acquired at training in their reportage.

He said tampering with evidence at crime scenes and invading into barricades of crime scenes prior to police investigations were common with journalists at crime scenes.

Supt Agbeko reiterated that journalists should ensure professionalism in their trade, adding that “gathering of evidence at crime scenes is not the responsibility of journalists”.

On the forthcoming elections, Supt Agbeko noted that journalists were catalysts to democratisation, and their work and actions were critical to enhancing peace and security.

He urged the media to be responsible before, during and after the elections.

Supt Agbeko expressed worry that crimes took place at polling stations and communities during elections, and called on journalists to be vigilant.

He cautioned journalists against announcing election results, but they should rely on provisional results of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Supt William Kpmegbe, Regional MTTU commander, took participants through crime scene and road crash management.

ASP David Fianco-Okyere asked journalists to refer to the right ranks and titles of security personnel.

On Police Special Operations, DSP Eric Angmorteh Van Kofi, Regional Operations Commander, schooled participants on special operations of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and SWAT activities.

DCOP Osei Kwaku Ampofo-Duku, Upper East Regional Police Commander, said that every polling station would be effectively manned by the police and assured the electorate of a peaceful election.

He gave the assurance that there would be police presence to avoid electoral violence.

“Anyone who plans to destabilise the peace of the country will be dealt with”, he warned and added that “if we are waiting for the count of the results of elections, there should be no fighting about it”, he said.

He said the region had been peaceful and thanked the Police Service and National Security for coming out with plans to ensure a crime-free country and stated that the region did not record any crime case in the last two weeks.

He said Journalists were also front liners and together needed to team up with the police for the protection of the public. – GNA.