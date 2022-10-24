Jinping: 100 million rural Chinese lifted from poverty within 10 years

About 100 million poor rural Chinese residents have been lifted from poverty in the last ten years, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Among them, more than 9.6 million poverty-stricken people have been relocated from inhospitable areas, making this effort the biggest battle won against poverty in human history, President Jinping added in the report he presented to delegates of the CPC.

China is currently the second largest economy in the world, the leader in e-commerce, the second highest investor in science and technology with nationwide research and development, rising from 1 trillion Yuan to 2.8 trillion Yuan in the last decade.

“We have, once and for all, resolved the problem of absolute poverty in China, making significant contributions to the cause of global poverty reduction,” President Jinping added.

He said that China achieved these economic progress through the application of new philosophy, worked hard to promote high-quality development, and pushed to foster a new pattern of development.

In the past decade, President Jinping said that China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had grown from 54 trillion Yuan to 114 Yuan to account for 18.5 per cent of the world’s economy, up by 7.2 percentage points.

Similarly, he stated that China has remained the world’s second largest economy, and its per capita GDP had risen from 39,800 Yuan to 81,000 Yuan.

Furthermore, President Jinping said China ranked first in the world in terms of grain output, and it had ensured food and energy security for its more than 1.4 billion people.

At the same time, he said the number of permanent urban residents grew by 11.6 percentage points to account for 64.7 per cent of the population.

Turning his attention to industrialisation, President Jinping said China’s manufacturing sector was the largest in the world, made major achievements in building airports, ports, and water conservancy, energy, information and other infrastructure, built the world’s largest networks of high-speed railways and expressways and its foreign exchange reserve was doing well.

He said China joined the ranks of the world’s innovators having made breakthroughs in some core technologies in key fields, and boosted emerging strategic industries.

“We have witnessed major successes on major multiple fronts, including manned space lift, lunar and martian exploration, deep sea and deep earth probes, supercomputers, satellite navigation, quantum information, nuclear power technology, airliner manufacturing, and biomedicine.”

FROM MALIK SULLEMANA, GREAT HALL, BEIJING