Itel, Vodafone strike partnership deal

In a strategic partnership with Vodafone Ghana, itel-a brand synonymous with affordable and reliable smart technology—has unveiled its latest smartphone, the itel A70.

Designed to redefine the entry-level smartphone mar­ket, this new device combines cutting-edge technology with cost efficiency, targeting users in developing economies.

David Umoh, Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, stated, “Our collaboration with itel aligns perfectly with Vodafone Ghana’s vision of making the benefits of digital technology accessible to all, with no one left behind. We are proud to support this step in bridging the digital divide.”

The itel A70 comes with up to 256GB of storage, allowing users to store a large number of photos and files. With up to 8GB of memory, it promises to facilitate smoother multitasking, a feature often reserved for more expensive models.

The device features a large 5000mAh battery, intended for long-lasting use, and Type-C con­nectivity for faster charging and data transfer.

The A70 offers a 6.6-inch HD+ screen for an immer­sive viewing experience. It also includes a 13MP Super HDR camera and an 8MP front camera designed for quality photography in various lighting conditions.

Thanks to the collaboration with Vodafone, each itel A70 purchase comes with a compli­mentary 30GB data package, allocated as 5GB each month for six months.

This partnership amplifies the device’s value, allowing users to stay connected without worrying about data limitations.

Michael Tuekpe, Marketing Manager at itel, commented, “Our efficient in-house produc­tion allows us to save costs and therefore we can offer customers a high-end smartphone expe­rience at an entry-level price point.”

Further details, including full specifications and pricing, will be released soon. The device will be available at Vodafone and itel retail outlets nationwide.