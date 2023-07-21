Iraq expels Swedish envoy …as Quran row escalates

The Iraqi govern­ment has ordered the Swedish ambas­sador in Baghdad to leave as a diplo­matic dispute over the recent burning of a Quran in Stockholm intensifies.

Baghdad has also recalled its charge d’affaires in Sweden and suspended business with Swedish companies.

Protesters in the Iraqi capital stormed the Swedish embassy for a second time on Thursday and torched its compound.

Sweden’s foreign minister de­scribed the protests as “completely unacceptable”.

Hundreds of people breached the embassy after they heard that an Iraqi Christian refugee had been given permission by Swedish police to burn a Quran in Stockholm for a second time.

In the event Salwan Momika stamped on the book outside the Iraqi embassy but did not set fire to it. Last month he set a copy alight outside Stockholm’s main mosque.

Muslims consider the Quran to be the word of God, and view any intentional damage or show of disrespect towards it as deeply offensive.

But the Stockholm protests were allowed to go ahead after the courts overturned the police ban, because of the legal right to freedom of assembly.

The Baghdad protesters, mainly followers of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, scaled the Swedish embas­sy’s walls, set fires within its com­pound and clashed with riot police.

Sweden has said that all of its employees in Baghdad were safe following the unrest.

The Iraqi government strong­ly condemned the attack on the Swedish embassy and said that 20 people had been taken into custody.

But it had also warned the Swed­ish government that it would sever diplomatic relations if it allowed Mr Momika’s second Quran burn­ing to go ahead.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Moham­mad Shia al-Sudani, then released a statement on Thursday asking Iraq’s Swedish ambassador to leave the country.

Work permits have been sus­pended for Swedish businesses such as telecom giant Ericsson, according to Iraq’s state news agency INA.

The prime minister’s office said the moves were in response to what it called Sweden’s repeated permission for the burning of the Quran and Iraqi flag as well as insults to Islamic sanctities.

In a statement, Sweden’s foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom, con­demned the attack on its embassy “in the strongest terms”.

“Iraqi authorities have an unequivocal obligation to protect diplomatic missions and personnel under the Vienna Convention.”

The European Union and the US condemned the attack on the embassy. The US said it was “un­acceptable” that Iraqi forces had not protected the Swedish embassy in Iraq.

The Quran row has drawn the attention of many Muslim-majority countries and the Pope, who con­demned Mr Momika’s actions.

It has also brought to focus ten­sions around Sweden’s freedom of speech laws.

Swedish police had initially rejected applications by Mr Momika to burn the Quran, but were over-ruled by the courts.

Earlier this month a man was also given permission to burn the Torah outside the Israeli embassy in Stock­holm. The man did not go ahead with his threat, but said he wanted to show that freedom of expression had its limits and they had to be taken into account. —BBC