Iran’s Morality Police To Resume Headscarf Patrols

Iran’s Morality Police Are To Resume Controversial Street Patrols To Enforce The Dress Code Requiring Women To Cover Their Hair And Wear Loose Clothing.

It Comes 10 Months After Mass Protests Erupted In Response To The Death In Custody Of Mahsa Amini, Who Was Held For Allegedly Wearing “Improper” Hijab.

Women And Girls Have Burnt Their Head­scarves Or Waved Them In The Air At The Anti-Establishment Demonstrations.

Many Have Even Stopped Covering Their Hair In Public Altogether.

Authorities Attempted To Enforce The Dress Code Using Other Measures While The Morality Police Patrols Were Paused, But They Have Been Met With Derision On Social Media And Open Defiance On The Streets.

Under Iranian Law, Which Is Based On The Country’s Interpretation Of Sharia, Women Must Cover Their Hair With A Hijab (Headscarf) And Wear Long, Loose-Fitting Clothing To Dis­guise Their Figures.

Since 2006, Special Police Units Formally Known As The Guidance Patrols (Gasht-E Er­shad) Have Been Tasked With Enforcing Those Rules.

Mahsa Amini, A 22-Year-Old Kurdish Woman, Was Detained By The Force In Tehran On September 13. She Died Three Days Later In Hospital.

There Were Reports That Officers Beat Her Head With A Baton And Banged Her Head Against One Of Their Vehicles While Taking Her To A “Re-Education Centre”. However, Authori­ties Blamed Her Death On An Underlying Health Condition – Something Her Family Denied.

Many Iranians Expressed Outrage And Protests Against The Morality Police And The Wider Clerical Establishment Swept Across The Country In Its Wake.

Hundreds Of People Have Been Killed And Thousands More Have Been Detained In A Vio­lent Crackdown By Security Forces, Which Have Portrayed The Protests As Foreign-Instigated “Riots”. Seven Protesters Have Also Been Exe­cuted Following What A UN Expert Has Called “Sham Trials Marred By Torture Allegations”.

As Well As Demonstrating On The Streets, Vid­eos And Photos Posted On Social Media Sug­gested That An Increasing Number Of Women And Girls Were Not Covering Their Hair In Public.

Authorities Responded By Installing Surveil­lance Cameras To Identify Them And Closing Businesses That Turn A Blind Eye To Dress Code Violations.

Women And Men Who Supported The Rules Also Appeared To Take Enforcement Into Their Own Hands. Earlier This Year, A Video Emerged Showing A Man Throwing A Tub Of Yoghurt In The Face Of Two Unveiled Women.

On Sunday, Police Spokesman, Saeed Montazerolmahdi, Confirmed That Morality Police Patrols Had Resumed Across The Country To “Deal With Those Who, Unfortunately, Ignore The Consequences Of Not Wearing The Proper Hijab And Insist On Disobeying The Norms”.

—BBC