International Literacy Day launched at Tomefa

The Non-Formal Education Division (NFED) of the Ministry of Education yesterday launched this year’s Literacy Day Celebration at Tomefa in the Ga-South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Organised in partnership with the United Nation Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), it was on the theme, “The role of adult literacy in the COVID-19 era.”

The event is celebrated annually around the world on September 8 and it is aimed at raising awareness on the detriment of illiteracy on the individual and the nation’s socio-economic development.

Ghana launched the day ahead of the main celebration on Tuesday, September8.

The occasion was used to educate the people of Tomefa through drama on the need to strictly adhere to the safety protocols of COVID-19.

Mr Samuel Aware, Deputy Director in charge Administration, Ga-South Municipal Assembly who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Education, said that the outbreak of COVID-19, had deepened the call for the introduction of digital literacy in urban and sub-urban areas of the country.

“The use of the internet for teaching and learning trade marketing and business is now becoming the norm rather than the rule,” he said.

“I therefore want to call on the NFED to set-up pilot digital literacy centres to teach non-literate, semi-literate and school dropouts the use of ICT learning and business to improve livelihoods,” Mr Aware stated.

According to him, COVID-19 had demonstrated the fragility of many young and adult literacy educators, programmes and systems as represented by abrupt suspension of numerous programmes.

He noted that educators had an important role to play in learning lessons from the COVID-19 crisis and re-imaging effective teaching and learning.

Additionally, he noted that the pandemic was a reminder of educators’ catalytic role in generating the transformative power of literacy for peoples’ empowerment, social transformation and the betterment of humanity and the planet within the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) four context.

The Mr Aware said despite the expression of appreciation, the Division was calling on the stakeholders in Adult Literacy to put their shoulder to the wheel to get things done, adding that, this would forever change the narrative of Youth and Adult Literacy, as well as out-of-school programmes in Ghana.

