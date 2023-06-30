Gyakye Quayson seeks stay of proceedings at High Court

Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Assin North, has filed a motion on notice at the High Court for stay of proceedings, pending an appeal.

The applicant is praying the court for an order staying the pro­ceedings in the court pending the determination of the appeal filed in the court on June 27, 2023.

The Accra High Court pre­sided over by Justice Maame Ekue Yanzuh on June 23, 2023, delivered a ruling dismissing the motion by the applicant for a re­view and/or variation of previous orders of the court.

The applicant, dissatisfied with the ruling, has appealed against the ruling.

The Supreme Court nullified Quayson’s election as the MP for Assin North for holding Canadian citizenship and being a Ghanaian at the time he filed his nomination to contest the election in 2020.

However, he was re-elected MP for Assin North, following a by-election conducted by the Elec­toral Commission last Tuesday.

The MP-elect now faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public officer.

The applicant said the appeal was likely to succeed in the light of errors of law set out in the notice of appeal, including the endorse­ment, in effect, of prejudice to a fair trial clearly in breach of his constitutional rights to a fair trial.

Mr Quayson said the decision of the court that evidence of extremely prejudicial, unjustified and insulting remarks by the Attorney-General (A-G) was not relevant to the determination of the application for review, was clearly in error.

“That the decision of the court on June 23, 2023 was contradicto­ry to the decision of the court on June 21, 2023, when an objection by the Attorney-General to the supplementary affidavit filed in support of the application for review was dismissed on the basis that the averments in the supple­mentary affidavit were relevant to the allegations about the extremely prejudicial, unjustified and insult­ing remarks of the Attorney-Gen­eral,” the MP-elect said.

The applicant indicated that the ruling of June 23, 2023, which was the subject-matter of the appeal filed, amounted to endorsing the conduct of the A-G, which was complained of in the application for review.

Mr Quayson said apparently emboldened by the ruling of the court on June 23, 2023, the extremely prejudicial, unjustified and insulting remarks of the A-G were escalated to the level of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The applicant said at a cam­paign rally for the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the President made many prejudicial remarks, including that the voters in the Assin North should not vote for a candidate, who could end up in prison, which were widely reported in the media.

The applicant said both the President and the A-G were clearly craving for his conviction and im­prisonment by fair or foul means without any regard whatsoever to the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights of accused.

Mr Quayson said the conduct of the A-G was very similar to that of the President when he (President) was Attorney-Gen­eral in 2001, when he initiated a similar trial of Mr Tsatsu Tsikata with a pre-determined outcome of convicting and imprisoning Mr Tsikata. – GNA