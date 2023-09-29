Government secures GH¢3.9bn in reopened DDEP

The government says it has secured GH¢3.9 billion in the reopened Domestic Debt Exchange Pro­gramme ((DDEP).

The Ministry of Finance in a statement issued on Tuesday said, “This represents a significant achievement for the government, which is seeking to fully imple­ment its COVID-19 programme for economic growth in the face of the prevailing economic situa­tion.”

The statement added that no new tenders would be accepted, and no revocations or withdrawals would be permitted.

“The government deeply expresses its appreciation to bondholders and key stakeholders for their immense support of the DDEP, the results of which con­stitute a significant achievement for the government to implement fully the economic strategies in the post-COVID-19 Programme

for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) during this current economic crisis,” the statement said.

The domestic debt exchange programme is part of the gov­ernment’s efforts to reduce its debt burden and improve its debt sustainability.

The programme has been met with some resistance from some bondholders, but the government has argued that it is necessary to ensure the long-term health of the economy

