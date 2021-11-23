Ghanaian Times gets results: K’dua Jubilee Park to undergo renovation …says NJSMA MCE

Following a Ghanaian Times publication on the bad state of Jubilee Park, the first phase of renovation works is expected to begin soon on the park.

The first phase of renovation works would include re-roofing of the daises, re-painting of entire place, improvement of lighting system and sanitary conditions, among others.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of New Juaben South Municipal Assembly (NJSMA), Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi who revealed this to the Ghanaian Times last Wednesday said the renovation would be in two phases, revealing the first phase would be done before the end of this year.

He revealed a team of quantity surveyors and engineers from the assembly has been sent to the park to assess the extent of damage caused by humans and natural occurrences.

“I personally sent a team of quantity surveyors and engineers to the park and they have assessed the park and have estimated the logistics to re-fix the park,” he explained.

He added that “fortunately for the first phase, we have gotten the financials together and we are going to put our heads together to get the place fixed as quickly as possible since the place is now centre of activities in the town.”

The MCE explained to the Ghanaian Times, that logistics of the second phase of renovation works would be included in the 2021/2022 budget.

“I can assure you 2021/ 2022 budget will include the second phase of renovation works on the Jubilee park where renovations would be done on the eroded pavements, reconstruction of daises among other major works” he said.

The Times reported on Thursday, November 4, this year that the Koforidua Jubilee Park which was built with thousands of Ghana cedis has been left in a deplorable state by city authorities.

The park which was built in 2007 as part of several others in the regional capitals to mark Ghana’s 50th Anniversary, has become an abode for lunatics, stray animals, miscreants, Indian hemp (wee) smokers and people of sound mind who use the place to attend to nature’s call.

As a result of the neglect of the place, its surroundings and parade grounds have been overgrown with weeds and filth and concrete tiles used for the floor was also washed away by erosion.

When it rained, several ponds are created on the parade grounds and facility was also flooded due to its poor drainage system.

Due to heavy rainfall, parts of the roof have been ripped off and the situation has destroyed the lighting system.

The structures on the park, especially the daises have developed cracks turning them into death traps.

Wash rooms were unkempt and the place was flooded with a mixture of rain water, urine and human excreta.

Residents expressed worry about the deplorable state of the park and called on city authorities to fix it.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA