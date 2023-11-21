Ghana Energy Awards 2023: BOST sweeps two prestigious awards

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Lim­ited Company, formerly BOST, took away two prestigious awards at the seventh edition of the Ghana Energy Awards.

At an event held last Friday at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the company was announced as the Petroleum Company of the year whilst its CEO, Mr Edwin Alfred Provencal, emerged as the Energy Personality of the Year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the guest of honour, praised the institutions and personalities who emerged tops for their contributions to­wards advancing the energy sector of the country which was a major catalyst for any real economic progression.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the event, Mr Provencal praised the board and management team of the compa­ny for their wonderful contribu­tions towards turning around the fortunes of the company.

He assured that there was no turning back, saying that state-owned enterprises have what it took to be profitable as evidenced by the performance of BOST over the last couple of years.