For effective implementation of education reforms: Commit more funds at local level – Dr Boakye-Yiadom

The Director-Gen­eral of the Insti­tute of Education Planning and Administration (IEPA), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Michael Boakye-Yiadom, has called for the provision of funding at the sub-na­tional level in the implementation of key educational reforms in the country.

He said the implementation of the nation’s education reforms under the Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030) at the regions and districts was being affected nega­tively owing to funding challenges.

He indicated that, even though at the national level funding was not an issue, it was a major chal­lenge at the regional and district levels thereby hindering effective operations.

Dr Boakye-Yiadom made the call at the presentation of research findings on educational reforms organised by the IEPA for regional and district education officials and heads of educational institutions at Cape Coast.

The programme was to dissem­inate the findings of the country specific aspect of the research conducted by the IEPA in collab­oration with UNESCO, University of Toronto, Oxford University among other institutions.

The reforms approved by cab­inet in November 2018, seeks to transform teaching and learning and improve outcomes, especially at the pre-tertiary levels.

It is focused on improved learn­ing outcomes, enhanced account­ability and equity at all levels of the education sector.

Some of the reforms under the policy are in the area of Pre-Ter­tiary Curriculum, Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), ICT in Education and Secondary Education.

Dr Boakye-Yiadom further indi­cated that, the research established that, there were some levels of mistrust at the regional and district levels during the implementation of the initiative.

That, he said has the potential to affect the gains made in the imple­mentation of the various reforms.

He explained that even though there was some collaboration among key agencies at the national level, the same could not be said at the regional and district levels.

The agencies at the national level, he explained, comprised the National Teaching Council (NTC), Ghana Educational Service (GES), National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and National Schools Inspectorate Au­thority (NaSIA) among others.

Dr Boakye-Yiadom indicated that, the research established a high level of collaboration among the various agencies under the Ministry of Education at the national level, saying, “there is a high level of support of the reforms embarked by the government at the national level”.

In his presentation, Prof. Hope Nudzor, Director of Research, In­novation and Outreach at the Insti­tute of Educational Planning and Administration (IEPA), explained that, the research was conducted on four continents as part of the global research partnership.

He indicated that, a number of governments across these conti­nents were facing difficulties in implementing educational reforms in their countries.

The research, he explained, was conducted in countries such as Pakistan, Ghana, Jordan and Tanzania.

Prof. Nudzor further under­scored the need for the adoption of delivery approaches to the implementation of educational re­forms by the various governments due to its role in improving the expected outcomes.

