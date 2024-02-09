Exploring Integration of Neurological AI with Technologies Like Web3, QX Lab AI Co-Founder Says

QX Lab AI recently unveiled its GenAI platform Ask QX which is trained on both a large language model as well as a neural network architecture.

QX Lab AI is attempting to take on offerings like Gemini and ChatGPT from tech giants like Google and OpenAI by integrating new functionality into its own AI service. Created by three Indian founders, this AI startup recently unveiled its generative AI platform named ‘Ask Qx’. What differentiates this platform from its competitors is that Ask QX is 70 percent ‘neurologically trained,’ according to the company. The UAE-based company has now revealed that it is planning to add support for Web3 technology to Ask Qx.

Earlier this month, QX Lab AI launched Ask QX, a service capable of generating AI-based responses to prompts in over 100 languages. In the coming months, the use of this AI with crypto and metaverse are subjects that the company is working on adding support for.

“We are investigating potential synergies that could offer enhanced security, privacy, and decentralised control, which are foundational to Web3. Integration of our neurologically trained AI algorithm with Web3 is currently in the exploratory phase,” said Tathagat Prakash, Co-Founder of QX Lab AI and chief scientist behind Ask Qx, in conversation with Gadgets360.

Presently, Web3 protocols are at a risk of being breached by malicious users. Web3 players working on projects related to metaverse and crypto are laying special focus on ensuring that their projects are protected with multiple layers of security to protect their users and investors and prevent them from exiting the ecosystem, fearing losses.

Ask QX, as per its chief scientist, is equipped with a multi-layer security strategy to make its general use, as well as its integration with Web3, as secure as possible.

“To protect against sophisticated cyber threats, we have state-of-the-art encryption, continuous security audits, and the use of advanced anomaly detection systems,” said Prakash. These systems in place are trained to pre-emptively identify and neutralise potential breaches.

In recent times, several companies have explored the potential of merging metaverse and AI technologies to make the former more immersive and responsive to the end users. AI can help design and personalise digital environments, enhance virtual collaboration, and maintain smart contracts to finetune the metaverse technology, that is rapidly gaining prominence in the global gaming industry.

While the market cap of the AI sector is projected to reach the valuation of $738.80bn by 2030, the metaverse market is estimated to reach $1,303.4 billion in the next six years.

The increasing use of these new age technologies, however, have given rise to several environment-related concerns. The large scale of computer power that is needed to run and maintain these operations is resulting in substantially high influx of carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases.

Addressing these concerns, Prakash said that QX Labs AI is ‘pioneering’ a unique architecture designed for environmental sustainability. “We aim to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of our AI operations by optimising model efficiency, leveraging cutting-edge techniques in model compression and using energy-efficient computing,” he noted.

