Evangelist, prophetess jailed 11 years for stealing GH¢265,000

The Circuit Court at Adenta in Accra has sentenced an evangelist and a prophetess to a total jail term of 11 years for stealing GH¢265,000 from a retired lecturer’s account.

They were said to have travelled from Kpando to Accra to offer prayers to the bedridden lecturer.

During their stay at the lec­turer’s house, the duo siphoned the money from his account.

Samuel Kwesi Tsogbe, the 33-year-old evangelist was sentenced to six years impris­onment and Esther Christ, a 63-year-old prophetess was put away for five years.

Charged with stealing, Tsogbe and Esther, self-or­dained pastors of Cornerstone Ministry International, pleaded guilty.

After stealing the money, Tsogbe and Esther opened an account at another bank and channelled the stolen funds into the said account.

They also sent away the 72-year-old lecturer’s housekeep­er, whom they claimed was the cause of the victim’s predica­ment.

Police investigations showed that the convicts had bought a tipper truck, and a Hyundai Might 2 vehicle and rented a shop in the Oti Region.

The court was not enthused with the way people were using spirituality to exploit the vul­nerable, hence handing down a deterrent sentence.

It ordered the seizure of items purchased and owned by the accused persons.

The court also froze the account of Tsogbe and restrained him or other persons from withdrawing money from the said account.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant, Margaret Dzandu is a teacher, residing at Kpando whiles the victim is a retiree resid­ing at Danfa.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant is the victim’s niece.

The prosecution said the accused persons are self-ordained pastors of Cornerstone Ministry International, Kpando.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons also reside at Kpando.

It said 2022, the accused per­sons convinced the complainant that they had a revelation about

her uncle’s predicament and per­suaded her to send them to pray for the victim.

The prosecution said the accused persons occupied the home of the victim and thereaf­ter sacked his housekeeper. They then engaged a new house help from Kpando.

Tsogbe and Esther then stay with the victim for five months.

On May 4, 2022, Tsogbe and Esther took the victim to NIB bank to withdraw GH¢200,000 from his account. They also man­aged to steal the victim’s National Investment Bank (NIB) ATM card and cheque book.

On September 22, 2022, the prosecution said they started transferring monies from the victim’s NIB account to Tsogbe’s account till June 2, 2023.

The prosecution said during June 2023, the complainant visited the victim who needed money. The victim’s ATM Card and cheque book were nowhere to be found in the house during a search.

It said the complainant’s pre­liminary investigations showed that the accused persons had stolen her uncle’s ATM Card and the cheque book.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police at Kpando and an extract was given to her to send to the Police at Ayi Mensah.

When the accused were arrested by the police, they admitted stealing the victims’ ATM and cheque book and the same were retrieved from them. —GNA