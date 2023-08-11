Ecobank Double Salary Promotion Reloaded: 70 winners rewarded in final draw

Ecobank Ghana has rewarded 70 winners in the final draw of the Eco­bank Double Salary Promotion Reloaded.

This brings to 186 the total number of customers who have won in the three-monthly draws for May, June, and July.

In all, 152 customers emerged winners for double salaries, 20 others got triple salaries, while 14 winners received quadruple salaries each.

It may be recalled that the bank launched the Ecobank Dou

ble Salary Promotion Reloaded on May 3, 2023, following the very successful maiden edition, which was launched in January 2022.

Just like the first one, this year’s promotion was aimed at rewarding existing and new Salary Account holders who receive their sala­ries through Ecobank within the promotion period of May to July 2023.

The promotion’s first draw took place at the Ecobank Head office at the end of May, where 53 individuals were astonished to dis­cover that their salaries had been multiplied two, three, or four-fold.

The second draw, which was held at the end of June in the Bono regional capital, Sunyani, saw an even larger pool of win­ners.

The icing on the cake was Tuesday’s draw, which saw 62 lucky customers win double salaries each, with 8 others going home with quadrupled salaries each.

Speaking at the draw, Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director and Head of Consumer Banking, expressed gratitude to all customers who participated in the promotion.

“We are thrilled with the tre­mendous success of the Double Salary Promotion Reloaded. At Ecobank, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this promotion is our way of showing appreciation for their loyalty. The joy on the faces of the winners is truly fulfilling, and we remain committed to providing innovative financial solutions to meet their needs always,” he said.

“With an overwhelming response from customers across the nation, the Double Salary Promotion Reloaded has been a resounding success, reinforcing our commitment to providing unparalleled value and rewards to our esteemed customers for their loyal custom,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER