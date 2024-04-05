Don’t compete with Men – Women charged

The Network of Professional Women in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WiWASH) of the Ghana Water Limited has charged women to refrain from undue competition with men in the pursuit of gender equality.

Such behaviours, it said brew unnecessary tension between men and women and render the equality agenda counterproductive.

The Country Director for IRC Ghana and Board Member of GWL), Mrs Vida Affum Duti, who made the call said “what men can do women can do better” causes unnecessary tension and competition. We need to be proud of the talents of women and what they can achieve and not use men’s achievements as the yardstick of what women can do.”

In her keynote address at an event to mark the International Women’s Day at the GWL Head office in Accra, she noted that instead, there was the need for women to strive to become what they set their minds to do and stop wasting their time.

Mrs Duti advised the women to guard against the popular saying that “behind every successful man is a woman” adding that “As women, you are not only there to support the success of men, but also you are also capable of achieving your own success.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included the Managing Director of GWL, Dr Clifford Brimah, Professor Benedicta Fosu-Mensah and Dr Rita Boateng of the University of Ghana, the General Manager for Finance and Administration and other Chief Managers of GWL who took turns to address the women at the function.

The Network of Professional Women in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, shortly termed WiWASH, is the Ghana Chapter of the Women’s caucus of the Africa Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA). It is a platform for the exchange of experiences, good practices and capacity building among members, for the improvement of the water, sanitation and hygiene sector.

WiWASH was officially launched in Ghana in July, 2017 with membership open to Women Researchers, Engineers, Technicians, Administrative Officers and all other Professional Women in the WASH sector.

BY NORMAN COOPER