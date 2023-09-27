Delta Airlines Sales Manager inspires Girls in Aviation Day celebration in Accra

More than 200 senior high school girls partici­pated in this year’s Girls in Aviation Day celebration held at the new auditorium of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in Accra.

The students were selected from Accra Girls High School, Tema Senior High School, Ola Girls Senior High School, Lashibi Senior High School and a repre­sentative of AfiaKobi Senior High School in Kumasi.

Delta Air Lines Marketing and Sales Manager for Ghana, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire Miss ElionaBad­doo who was the lead speaker at the event share her story ofhow she started a career in aviation in 2017 and rose to her current posi­tion at Delta by starting out as an intern working with the General Manager at the time.

“Having worked hard for about two years, I was nominat­ed to my current role where I currently supervise operations in three countries,” she said.

According to her, the aviation industry offered endless possibili­ties for young women who aspire to break limits and excel, adding that “Delta is a proud supporter of such young brilliant minds like her. I am proud to say Delta Air Lines teams in all the five desti­nations in Africa including Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos and Senegal are led by women.”

This, she said, demonstrated the airlines strong dedication to supporting women and girls in the aviation industry.

In March 2023, as part of events to mark International Women’s Day, Delta held a similar high-tea event for women leaders in the aviation industry and in business to network and to en­courage each other in the industry.

For over 3 years, Delta has supported Girls in Aviation Day celebration in Ghana by introduc­ing girls to the airline business and exciting career prospects available to them either as pilots, engineers, marketers, customer service repre­sentatives, or in various other roles across the sector.

The programme was organized by the Ghana Chapter of the Women in Aviation International (WAI).

Other speakers admonished the girls to stay focused, be disciplined, take advantage of all available opportunities and work diligently towards their career goals.

They encouraged them to appreciate their unique back­grounds as this can greatly fuel their work attitudes and influence the outcome.

