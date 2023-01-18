Chelsea to embark on mass player clear-out
Chelsea’s owners are reportedly considering a mass exodus of the club’s underperforming stars to end the era of ‘player power’ at Stamford Bridge.
Previous owner Roman Abramovich repeatedly supported his players over his managers, however, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are desperate fo Graham Potter to succeed.
The Telegraph reports that the club are considering a squad overhaul if results do not drastically improve.
The report claims that the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz face uncertain futures, whilst Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta could be allowed to leave.
Chelsea are also unlikely to block Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s potential exit and may even decide to cut their losses on Kalidou Koulibaly, if a suitable offer is made.
The club currently sit 10th in the Premier League, 10 points behind Manchester United in fourth place. —Reuters