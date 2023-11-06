Businessman granted bail over Alleged GH¢315,000 theft

A businessman, who allegedly stole GH¢315,000 belonging to a colleague, has been granted GH¢300,000 bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Abdul Razak Abdulai, 41, who was charged with stealing and fraudulent breach of trust, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah asked accused to produce two sureties to be justified, and adjourned the case to December 5, 2023.

Police Inspector Nana Akua Boatemaa holding brief for Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, told the court that the com­plainant, Alhaji Sani Suleman, who resided at Adjei Kodjo, Ashaiman, was a businessman.

The prosecution said ac­cused, who resided at Karaga in the Northern Region, was also a businessman.

Insp Boatemaa, the witness, Hakim Ayuba, entrusted a cash totalling GH¢1,815,000 to accused to be given to the complainant, but accused dishonestly appro­priated GH¢315,000, being part of the amount, and only gave GH¢1,500.000 to the complainant.

The prosecution said complainant demanded the GH¢315,000 from accused,he (ac­cused) failed to return the money.

Insp Boatemaa said Alhaji­Suleman reported the case to the police and accused was arrested to assist in investigation.

The court heard that accused admitted the offence in his investi­gative caution statement. —GNA