Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel

Bolivia has become the first Latin American country to cut dip­lomatic ties with Israel over what it describes as “aggressive and disproportionate” military actions in Gaza.

The country called for a cease­fire and said it would be supplying the blockaded Gaza Strip with aid.

An Israeli official said the move was “a surrender to terrorism”.

Lior Haiat accused the Bolivian government of “aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organi­sation”.

Bolivia’s Deputy Foreign Min­ister, Freddy Mamani, said that the government had taken the decision to cut ties “in repudiation and condemnation of the aggres­sive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip”.

He added that the country wanted an end to Israel’s blockade that was preventing “the entry of food, water and other essential elements for life”.

Gaza has been under an Israeli siege for weeks, with essential aid only reaching people through Egypt’s Rafah crossing sporadi­cally.

“Israel condemns Bolivia’s sup­port of terrorism and its submis­sion to the Iranian regime, which attest to the values the govern­ment of Bolivia represents,” Mr Haiat said in response.

Iran has been accused of pro­viding support for Hamas to carry out the October 7 attacks. While Iran’s leaders have celebrated and praised the violence, they have denied involvement.

Bolivia is not the only Latin American country to have begun taking diplomatic steps against Israel.

Chile’s President, Gabriel Boric, said on Tuesday he was recalling the country’s ambassador in Tel Aviv for consultations “given the unacceptable violations of Inter­national Humanitarian Law that Israel has incurred in the Gaza Strip”.

“Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern that these military operations – which at this point in their development entail collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza,” he wrote on X, former­ly Twitter.

Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, made a similar announce­ment on social media.

“I have decided to call our ambassador in Israel for consulta­tion,” Mr Petro said, adding that “if Israel does not stop the massa­cre of the Palestinian people we cannot be there.” —BBC