Black Satellites to commence camping Sunday

Fifty Black Satellites players who were scouted from across the country have been invited for camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The players have been divided into two batches with the first batch set to report to camp on Sunday.

The second batch will also re­port to the GFA Technical Centre at 10am on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Forty players including those who featured in the four-nation U-16 tournament in Serbia, were earlier invited to the team’s camp to be assessed by Coach Desmond Ofei and his technical team.

The list also included some of the players who competed in the last WAFU B U-20 tourna­ment in Abidjan in July as well as players from the last national U-17 team otherwise known as Black Starlets.

After their successful camping and evaluation, the national U-20 technical team has now moved to phase two where 50 players who were scouted across the country will be assessed.

Subsequently, the technical team will travel across the 10 foot­ball regions to train and engage in friendly matches as part of the team building process.

This is to give every talent an opportunity to fight for a place in the next U-20 team, and also to unearth hidden talents across the country.

Below are the players who will report to camp for assessment by the technical team: Azariah Fordjour, David Amuzu, Man­uel Paa Kwesi, Bassina Abdul Karim, Isaac Kwadwo Fosu, Peter Agjei Coffie, Ebenezer Omega, Shadrack Opare Larbi, Daniel Nunoo, John Andoh, Moses Kwame Nartey and Bryan King Bastios.

Others are Ahmed Amadu Dembara, Kelvin Prince Boateng, Abdul Rashid Misbawu, Kesse Frederick, Evans Botchway, David Nsobila, Lamine Inusa, Yasine Mohammed, George Tei Nagadzi, Theophilus Aside, Elijah Edwards, Kelvin Adjetey Adjoin, Bernard Somuah, Richard Osei, Enoch Quaicoe and Abdul Aziz Issah.

Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Aidoo, Nicholas Opoku, Alex­ander Dziku, Daniel Amartey, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Gide­on Mensah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil and Thomas Partey.

The rest are Edmund Addo, A. Salis Samed, Elisha Owusu, R. Konigdorffer, Mo­hammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Inaki Wil­liams and Antoine Semenyo.