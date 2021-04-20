Hot!Politics

‘Bawumia’s competence, dedication has made presidency work easier’

April 20, 2021
Vice President Dr Bawumia

Ama Bame Busia, Sister of Kofi Abrefa Busia, former Ghanaian Prime Minister, has proffered that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has discharged his duties very well since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) started governing the country in 2017.

“Dr Bawumia’s hard work, dedication, commitment, determination and competence has made the task of administering the country easier for President Nana Akufo-Addo,” she noted.

Madam Busia, a Member of the Council of Elders of the NPP maintained that the commitment, competence and dedication of the Vice President to his duties make him the best Vice President and nobody comes close to him.

“When it comes to Dr Bawumia, let me stand up for him, he has performed so well as Vice President and I say no Vice President has worked so hard and performed better than him in the country and maybe in future, we will see one, but he has been the best so far.

“Dr Bawumia’s focus in Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration has been on the economic side, something which has made the presidency work much easier and he has made the job easier for Nana Akufo-Addo. Dr Bawumia has really done well and we have to give praise where praise is due.

“He has worked so hard, which I really appreciate, I commend him and his team, which he leads and it is a powerful team,” Madam Busia stressed. –ghanaweb.com

