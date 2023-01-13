All You Need To Know About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Latest Move

Manchester United is one of the most loved teams in Ghana and much of the emotion is tied to CR7. However, his departure and Man Utd’s inconsistency this season may lead to reduced viewing. Already, ghanian fans are turning to WWE Wrestling, all thanks to the Ghanian born wrestler Kofi Kingston.

Ronaldo and his move

Ronaldo and Manchester United split after a series of outbursts, including walking off the pitch, refusing to come on as a substitute, and a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan where he called out the club facilities, management, and players for being sub-par. This led to Manchester United terminating the five-time Balon D’or winner’s contract. CR7 has been club less since then, and this move to the Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr speaks volumes.

On the one hand, critics cite this as a sign of decline and old age, as a player of his caliber should be playing for top European sides. CR7 has refuted the claims, stating, “As nobody knows, I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me,” during his unveiling at Al Nassr.

However, his loyalists say the decision is great financially and will boost Arabian football. This last point hasn’t taken long to materialize, as Al Nassr’s Instagram followers have increased to over 10 million since Ronaldo’s signing, even more than that of English Premier League clubs.

Key facts about Ronaldo’s Switch to Al Nassr.

Just how much will Ronaldo earn at Al Nassr? According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, CR7 will earn about €200 million annually, setting a record for the biggest contract in world football. This could make Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in the world, eclipsing the mega deal Kylian Mbappe signed with PSG last season and putting Ronaldo in the company of some of the biggest WWE stars. Al Nassr is one of the biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League. The club has won the league title nine times, and Ronaldo’s signing is sure to make them even more popular across the nation. The Saudi team’s Instagram page has already gone berserk, with over ten million new followers since the Ronaldo deal was announced. What are other big names in the Saudi Pro League? Similar to what the American Major League Soccer is doing to promote football in the States, the Saudi Pro League has several popular footballing names, including David Ospina, Luiz Gustavo, Vincent Aboubakar, and Talisca, all of whom are CR7’s teammates. We also have Moussa Marega, Santi Mina, Matheus Perreira and Helder Costa. Registration problems. Before Ronaldo arrived at the club, Al Nassr already had the maximum number of foreigners allowed in a Saudi league team. Saudi FA rules allow each team to register a maximum number of 8 foreigners in a season to encourage the production of homegrown talent. Ronaldo’s arrival means one of those current crops of players will have to leave for Ronaldo to be registered. Media reports have touted Vincent Aboubakar as the player most likely to leave, stating a mutual termination between both parties has been negotiated. Debut time? Not so soon: A two game match ban issued by the English Football Association against Cristiano Ronaldo in November for smashing a fan’s phone during Manchester United’s game against Everton still stands. According to FIFA rules, bans or punitive measures issued in one league still apply even if the player moves to another league before completing the ban or punishment.

Consequently, Cristiano Ronaldo fans will have to wait a little while before seeing their favorite star in Al Nassr colors.