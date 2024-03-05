Alan promises modern markets nationwide

The Leader and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, is promising modern markets across the country to improve the trading environment in the country.

According to the former Trade and Industry Minister, the markets, largely the business environment of women, remain the backbone of the Ghanaian economy and needed to be improved for maxi­mum economic benefit.

Addressing traders in Cape Coast on his tour of markets in the Central Region, Mr Kyerematen underscored the importance of affordability and accessibility in the construction of modern markets across the country for the “movers and shakers” of the economy.

He emphasised the need to offer the market facilities for sale or rent at relatively lower costs to for the market folks to have an opportuni­ty to own a shop either temporarily or permanently.

“This strategy seeks to stan­dardise access to modern infra­structure, catering to traders of varying scales and promoting fair competition within the market­place,” he explained.

Stressing on the need to revital­ise the private sector which he said is the engine of economic growth, the independent presidential candidate hopeful said there was an abundance of private capital within the system which his regime would tap into to realise this vision.

“The objective of this initiative is to provide traders, particularly market women, with improved trading environments conducive to business growth and communi­ty development.

“By offering attractive invest­ment opportunities and simplify­ing regulatory processes, private investors would be encouraged to participate in the development and management of modern market infrastructure projects,” he said.

The facilities, he said would be equipped with essential services such as banks, healthcare, and childcare to reflect a commitment to holistic development and com­munity welfare.

The cardinal point of this vi­sion, he said would be to leverage the efficiency and innovation inherent in private enterprise while ensuring the timely realisation of infrastructure goals.

Beyond the infrastructure, Mr Kyerematen said jobs would be created to stimulate economic growth in surrounding areas by fostering a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurship and com­merce for broader socio-economic advancement.

The vision of a modern market, he said, represents a multifaceted approach to addressing the needs of traders and promoting econom­ic development, as contained in his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

By this, Mr Alan Kyerematen aims to create a future where every trader has access to modern, well-equipped market facilities that drive prosperity and inclusivity to transform market dynamics, improve livelihoods, and propel the nation towards sustained growth and development.

The GTP is Mr Kyerematen’s 15-pillar governance blueprint to solve the country’s teething challenges in the areas of econom­ic, infrastructure, social services, governance and behavioural and attitudinal change.

