AFCON 2023: Hughton takes responsibility for Stars poor run

The Head Coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, has taken respon­sibility for Ghana’s woeful showing

at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Stars needed a win to secure qualification and took a 2-0 lead through two penalties converted by Jordan Ayew in each half.

But two stoppage time goals from Geny Catamo from the spot on the 91st minutes, and Renildo Mandava to end the tie 2-2.

Ghana lost the opening game 2-1 to Cape Verde and drew with Egypt and Mozambique to exit the tournament with only two points to account for.

The result ruled out Ghana’s chances of advancing to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams.

Addressing a post-match press conference, Coach Hughton con­ceded that he has not done well in the tournament.

“We have played three games and conceded two goals in each of these games and we have not put ourselves in a position where we would score goals. I take the responsibility.”

According to coach Hughton, he had a group of players who came to the tournament and wanted to do well but things did not go as planned.

“This was the best opportunity to do well. We had the players for a long period to train togeth­er and we anticipated we would grow stronger as the tournament progressed. By my assessment of the results, it has not been good enough, the 65-year-old coach added.

FROM RAYMOND ACK­UMEY, ABIDJAN, COTE D’IVOIRE