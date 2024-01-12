Accra-Tema Motorway reconstruction begins

Work has started on the recon­struction of the Accra-Tema Motorway road project.

The project being undertaken by Maripoma Enterprise Limited would be upgraded to three lane express way with two extra service lanes to serve as links to adjoining urban communities.

Additionally, four interchanges would be constructed at the Flow­erpot to link Teshie and adjoining communities, at the Community 18 junction, Lashibi and Adjei Kodjo to complement the Ashaiman roads to allow for the free flow of traffic.

The Project Director Asare Awuku made this known when he briefed the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-At­ta, on the preparedness of the contractor to begin work, saying all equipment had fully being mobilised to the two site camps.

He indicated that aside the ex­pressway, toll plazas would also be installed at entry and exit points of the road and urged properties along the road corridor to evacuate or have themselves to blame.

The minister who was accom­panied by the Directors of the Department of Urban Roads, the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) and other agencies under the ministry also inspected the Tema community 11 road projects and the completed steel bridge at Klagon in Tema West.

Mr Amoako-Atta satisfied with the level of preparedness com­mended the contractor and urged them to work day and night in order to complete the work on scheduled.

According to him, the year 2024 has been designated as the year of completion of all ongoing road projects as such it behooves every contractor on government projects to double up and give the people of Ghana what they deserve.

The Accra-Tema Motorway proj­ect forms part of the 27-kilometre project earmarked by government to transform the 1965 constructed 4-lane motorway into a 10-lane facil­ity to facilitate transportation from the country’s industrial hub, Tema to Accra and the rest of the country.

With a concession period of 30 years, the redevelopment of the mo­torway is expected to be completed in 36 months.

The project comprises three sections, the Accra-Tema Motor­way which is 19.5 kilometers, the redevelopment of the 5.7km on the George Walker Bush High­way from the Tetteh Quashie Interchange to Apenkwa near the Fiesta Royal Hotel and rehabilita­tion of about 2.55km of road from the Achimota overhead to link the Neoplan interchange on the Ac­cra-Nsawam highway.

As part of the project, Tetteh Quashie interchange would be re-modelled to reduce the current traffic congestion on the road.

There would be eight inter­changes at various sections of the project to enhance easy use for both vehicles and pedestrians and one per cent of the revenue accrued from the project to be given to the Minis­try of Roads and Highways.

The project which forms part of the international transit corridor in the West Africa sub-region also comprises the operation and main­tenance of the road including road toll system on some sections.

Parliament on December 15 last year approved a US$338,897,543 concessionary agreement between the Roads Ministry and Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) for the Tema Motorway re­development and expansion project.

Per the Roads and Transport Committee’s report which was unanimously approved, the Gov­ernment of Ghana would fund section one through a multi-year appropriation of the total cost in three years; US$125m, US$102 and US$153.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU