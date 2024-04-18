9-party Alliance for Revolutionary Change to contest 2024 polls …Alan Cash leads pack

Nine political groups have allied to contest the 2024 presi­dential election to break the dominant duopoly in Ghana poli­tics from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The alliance, spearheaded by the Movement for Change, a political movement founded by Mr Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry and a leading member of the NPP, is under the umbrella name “Alliance for Revolu­tionary Change”.

• Mr Alan Kyerematen (fifth from right) with other alliance members joined hands at the launch Photo: Ebo Gorman

It includes the National Interest Movement led by Dr Michael Abu Sakara Foster, Ghana First Coali­tion led by Dr Samuel Noi Men­sah; Union Government, founded by Akwasi Addai Odike; Ghana National Party, founded by Mr Sam Ofori Ampofo.

The rest are the Ghana Green Party, founded by Reverend Stephen Ayensu; Third Force Movement, founded by Mrs Augustina Cudjoe; and Non- Aligned Voters Move­ment, founded by Mr Kwofie Beni Bengor and Mr Henry Asante, Crusaders Against Corruption Gha­na, former National Second Vice Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

The alliance is expected to ag­gressively mobilise Ghanaians from across the country, particularly the youth and women, irrespective of their religious, political, and ethnic affiliations, to elect a first inde­pendent candidate under the 4th Republic.

Speaking at the launch of the alliance yesterday in Accra, Mr Kyerematen said the alliance, when voted into government, would focus on addressing the increasing poverty rate and reset the country on a new path to prosperity.

He said for the alliance to realise this objective, they would advocate for fundamental constitutional re­forms, including, but not limited to reforms in governance, public sector accountability, management of our natural resources, as well as mindset and attitudinal change in Ghana

Mr Kyerematen, who thanked the leadership of the alliance for the trust and confidence reposed in him to lead them as presidential candidate, said that after 67 years of independence, Ghana was still “crawling to provide quality health­care, education, transportation, and roads for the citizenry”.

He said there was the need for Ghana to elect a leader who would fight corruption, and not a leader who would provide a “haven for corrupt officials”. He said in this regard, the Alliance had adopted the Movement for Change transforma­tion agenda.

The Founder of the National Interest Movement, Dr Michael Abu Sakara Foster, said the alliance would combine their resources and logistics to mobilise Ghanaians to vote for the alliance in the upcoming presidential elections.

He said this had become nec­essary due to the duopoly of the two main political parties; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Na­tional Democratic Congress (NDC), which had contributed little to the Ghanaian economy.

He said the alliance was going to battle with these two political parties to rescue Ghanaians from the in­creasing hardship faced in the coun­try due to the increasing inflation, unemployment, and among others.

The Founder of the Union Gov­ernment, Mr Odike, was optimistic that the alliance would surely achieve its objective of winning the upcom­ing elections, stressing that Ghana­ians were fed up with the political duopoly witnessed in the country.

He said the alliance would be­come the third force since Ghana­ians themselves were demanding for a third force movement to bring the development that Ghanaians have been calling for.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN