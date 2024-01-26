4 firefighters injured at West Legon

Four firefighters got injured, with two of them in critical condition, when a building, which was gutted by fire, caved in on them, at West­land, West Legon, in Accra, on Wednesday afternoon.

The two, who were serious­ly injured, Fireman Raymond Ansah and Fireman Joshua Kankam, were taken to the Med­ifem Hospital, at Westland, but transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Fireman Ibrahim Anum and Fireman Prince Ofori all sta­tioned at the Legon Fire Station, were injured on the hips, knee, and suffered burns on hands and feet respectively.

The Head of Public Rela­tions(PR) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Assis­tant Chief Fire Officer Grade One(ACFO) Timothy Osafo- Affum, confirmed the incident in a press statement in Accra yesterday.

He said the service received a distressed call on Wednesday af­ternoon concerning fire outbreak on a two-storey building at the Westlands.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said the two other officers, FM Ofori and FM Anum have been treated and

discharged from the hospital.

He said the Chief Fire Of­ficer, Mr Julius Kuunour, and management of the GNFS had visited the injured personnel and assured them of the service’s support.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said the GNFS has commenced investiga­tions to determine cause of the incident.

He gave the assurance that GNFS would implement mea­sures to ensure safety of its personnel.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI