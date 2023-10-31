311 Trading Standard Inspectors to be deployed

The Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) is set to deplore the first batch of Trading Standards Inspectors (TSIs) across the country to enforce trading standards.

This comes after months of intensive training at the Police Training School in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Made up of 190 males and 121 females, the 311 TSIs will serve as inspectors of weights and measures to ensure accuracy of scales and meters in the country as well as promote trading standards on the market.

Delivering the keynote address at the passing-out ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Chief-of-Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Os­ei-Opare, said the passage of the new Stan­dards Authority Act 1078 formed part of government’s efforts to create a level-playing field for businesses in the country to create jobs for the teeming youth.

She said the goal of the government was to support the private sector to continuously serve as the engine of growth of the econ­omy and “this requires a level playing field for all players and all products be they locally manufactured or imported.”

“The only way to ensure this is to intensify our market surveillance and also apply sanc­tions to defaulting companies and individu­als,” she said.

Mrs Osei-Opare explained that research had shown that enforcement of trading standards in most developing countries were fraught with systemic challenges, due to the high number of infor­mal sector players.

She said managing this chal­lenge, demanded strategic human resource deployment to break the ‘business-as usual’ approach.

“As a nation committed to transforming our national econ­omy from agriculture and export of raw produce to value addition through manufacturing and rapid industrialisation, we cannot turn a blind eye to these challenges, but to act and act properly now,” she emphasised.

The board chairman of the GSA, Professor Felix Charles Mills-Robertson, said over the years, Ghana had witnessed remarkable growth in its commer­cial landscape, with businesses flourishing and new ventures emerging, however, along­side this progress, the need for stringent reg­ulations and reliable standards had become paramount.

He said establishing the TSIs was a testa­ment to the GSA’s commitment to fostering an environment of trust, transparency, and integrity in the marketplace.

“These dedicated professionals have un­dergone rigorous law enforcement training and possess the expertise to ensure that businesses adhere to ethical practices, safe­guarding the interests of both consumers and enterprises,” he emphasised.

Prof. Mills-Robertson said the role of the TSIs was pivotal in upholding fair compe­tition, preventing fraud, and maintaining high-quality products and services nation­wide.

He said the introduction of the TSIs was a clear indication that Ghana was committed to building a robust economy based on prin­ciples of accountability and fairness.

“By enforcing regulations, combating counterfeit goods, and addressing deceptive practices, we will create an environment where businesses can thrive, and consumers can confidently make informed choices,” he emphasised.

The Board Chairman commended the ef­forts of the government, regulatory bodies, development partners, and all those involved in setting up the team of inspectors.

“Their dedication and commitment to preserving the integrity of our marketplace are commendable,” he concluded.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL