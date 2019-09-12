Support Islamic schools with infrastructure–GAMP

The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMPS), a non-governmental organisation of Muslim intellectuals and professionals, has appealed to the government to support Islamic schools with better infrastructure and facilities.

According to the Academy, Islamic schools across the country were struggling with modern infrastructure developments such as library, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres, inadequate teachers and educational materials that hindered quality teaching and learning.

The President of GAMP, Hajj Yakubu Anderson, made the appeal on Monday, when the Academy presented 25 desks to the Islamic Research Institute in Accra.

The presentation was made to climax the 25th Dr Issaka Abdullai free tuition vacation school closing ceremony, as well as strengthen the relationship between the Academy and the institute.

Mr Anderson who expressed worry about the poor infrastructure development of Islamic schools, especially those at the Zongo communities, called for the immediate transformation of the schools to encourage teachers and students to improve upon academic work.

He observed that “the poor structures of these schools continue to become a hindrance to education in Zongo communities and there is the need for an urgent redress to the situation”.

A Senior Fellow at the Department of Apparel Manufacturing and Merchandising from the Textile Institute of Pakistan, Mian Sohail Sarwar, reiterated the need to acquaint the youth with Technical Education and Vocation Training (TVET) programmes.

He explained that TVET was the surest form of education that would resolve the increasing rate of unemployment in the country and thanked GAMP for their unflinching support and assistance to Muslim youths.

An administrative fellow of the Islamic Research Institute, Mr Kamalu Deen Saeed, who received the presentation on behalf of the institute, appealed to individuals and benevolent organisations for support and assistance.

He mentioned that desks, ICT equipment and educational materials were needed by the institute to function effectively and efficiently.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN