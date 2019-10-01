Shatta Bandle gifts his bouncer new car

Hot!Lifestyle

October 1, 2019
Shatta Bandle wants to convince his followers that he is super rich with this kind gesture.n a new video, the diminutive self-acclaim billionaire claims to have gifted his bouncer a new car, which he shipped from the United States of America. Shatta Bandle for some time now has been the favorite of many on social media after a video of him ridiculously claiming to be richer than Nigeria’s Dangote Since then, the Ghanaian internet sensation, born, Firdaus Idrissu, has been on an agenda to prove that his claims of being a billionaire are real. In this pursuit, he has gifted his bodyguard with a new car.

